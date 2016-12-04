Wood grabs 20th goal as Leeds down Forest 2-0
LONDON Chris Wood scored his 20th goal of the season as Leeds United went third in the English Championship on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest whose relegation fears intensified.
LONDON Preston North End manager Simon Grayson labelled two of his players an "embarrassment" after they were sent off for fighting each other during a 2-1 Championship defeat at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.
Eoin Doyle and Jermaine Beckford were shown red cards by referee Scott Duncan following the injury time flare-up.
Wednesday were down to 10 men themselves at the time, following the earlier dismissal of Fernando Forestieri.
"It's an absolute embarrassment," Grayson told the BBC of his team's double sending-off.
"I don't like to criticise them in public. I will do in the dressing room but I can't stick up for either of those players.
"They've let themselves down but that's the least of it. They've let our supporters down who've travelled and ultimately cost us the potential of getting a point, or maybe three points, because 11 against 10, we were on top and we had them."
Grayson said both players would be punished by Preston on top of any action taken by the Football Association.
"I spoke to them in the dressing room and they were apologetic but that doesn't wash with me. Something like that should never happen in the professional game," he added.
Wednesday are sixth in the table, nine points behind leaders Newcastle United. Preston occupy 14th spot.
(Reporting by Neville Dalton; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON Chris Wood scored his 20th goal of the season as Leeds United went third in the English Championship on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest whose relegation fears intensified.
LONDON Shane Long struck a stoppage-time winner as Southampton upset Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield on Wednesday to become the first side to reach the League Cup final without conceding after expertly manning the barricades in their last-four second leg clash.
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal continued his brilliant revival at the Australian Open to topple Milos Raonic 6-4 7-6(7) 6-4 on Wednesday and reach his first grand slam semi-final in three years.