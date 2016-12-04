LONDON Preston North End manager Simon Grayson labelled two of his players an "embarrassment" after they were sent off for fighting each other during a 2-1 Championship defeat at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Eoin Doyle and Jermaine Beckford were shown red cards by referee Scott Duncan following the injury time flare-up.

Wednesday were down to 10 men themselves at the time, following the earlier dismissal of Fernando Forestieri.

"It's an absolute embarrassment," Grayson told the BBC of his team's double sending-off.

"I don't like to criticise them in public. I will do in the dressing room but I can't stick up for either of those players.

"They've let themselves down but that's the least of it. They've let our supporters down who've travelled and ultimately cost us the potential of getting a point, or maybe three points, because 11 against 10, we were on top and we had them."

Grayson said both players would be punished by Preston on top of any action taken by the Football Association.

"I spoke to them in the dressing room and they were apologetic but that doesn't wash with me. Something like that should never happen in the professional game," he added.

Wednesday are sixth in the table, nine points behind leaders Newcastle United. Preston occupy 14th spot.

