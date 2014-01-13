A man was detained and questioned at the English League One match between Coventry City and Crawley Town in Northampton on Sunday by investigators probing an alleged overseas betting syndicate fraud.

Sussex police said in a statement that the man, who is Chinese, was spoken to by the Football Association fraud unit.

"He was not arrested and was not linked to any club," the statement said.

"This is part of an ongoing investigation by the FA into betting syndicate fraud, and Northampton and Sussex Police officers were there to support the FA fraud team in dealing with the man and obtaining his information."

(Reporting By Josh Reich)