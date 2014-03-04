Arsenal's Nacho Monreal (R) challenges Crystal Palace's Jason Puncheon during their English Premier League soccer match at the Emirates stadium in London, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Crystal Palace winger Jason Puncheon has been fined 15,000 pounds ($25,000) for comments made on Twitter about his former manager Neil Warnock, the FA said on Tuesday.

Puncheon was also warned about his future conduct after "failing to act in the best interests of the game", the FA added on its website.

The 27-year-old was criticised by Warnock after a wild missed penalty in a Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur in January. Puncheon, whose tweet was quickly deleted, admitted using "abusive and/or insulting words."

