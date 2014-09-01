France's Lassana Diarra manages the ball during a World Cup 2010 qualifying soccer match against Faroe Islands at Roudourou stadium in Guingamp, western France, October 10, 2009. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Files

France midfielder Lassana Diarra's transfer to Queens Park Rangers from Lokomotiv Moscow collapsed on Monday, 48 hours after the Premier League club's manager Harry Redknapp said he had agreed to the move.

On Saturday, Redknapp was quoted by British media saying that Diarra "has signed and I'm delighted to have him."

But the club declined to confirm the transfer had been completed on Monday, just hours before the end of the transfer window.

No explanation was given for the breakdown in the deal, but British media reports suggested it resulted from a problem between Diarra and the Russian Premier League club.

Diarra, who has won 28 caps for France, played under Redknapp at Portsmouth before moving to Real Madrid in 2009. He also played in the Premier League for Chelsea and Arsenal.

(Reporting by Tim Collings)