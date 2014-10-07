LONDON Former Queens Park Rangers striker Les Ferdinand has been appointed the club's head of football operations, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Ferdinand, who played for a number of English Premier League sides including QPR and coached at Tottenham Hotspur under current Rangers manager Harry Redknapp, will be in charge of overseeing the footballing structure.

"Football has changed considerably in recent years, and I firmly believe there is a role at every football club for this kind of position," QPR Chairman Tony Fernandes told the club website (www.qpr.co.uk).

Ferdinand, who won 17 England caps, told the website: "The club holds a special place in my heart. Everyone knows what it means to me, so when the opportunity to return here in this role came up, I jumped at the opportunity."

Redknapp, whose contract at the Premier League's bottom club expires next year, said he was pleased with the appointment.

"I brought him in at Tottenham as a coach and he did a great job for me there. Having someone like him involved with the club, someone who understands the history of it, can only be good for QPR."

(Reporting by Neville Dalton, editing by Ed Osmond)