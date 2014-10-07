West Ham's Noble to miss Leicester clash
West Ham United captain Mark Noble will miss the Premier League clash at home against champions Leicester City on Saturday with injury, manager Slaven Bilic has said.
LONDON Former Queens Park Rangers striker Les Ferdinand has been appointed the club's head of football operations, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
Ferdinand, who played for a number of English Premier League sides including QPR and coached at Tottenham Hotspur under current Rangers manager Harry Redknapp, will be in charge of overseeing the footballing structure.
"Football has changed considerably in recent years, and I firmly believe there is a role at every football club for this kind of position," QPR Chairman Tony Fernandes told the club website (www.qpr.co.uk).
Ferdinand, who won 17 England caps, told the website: "The club holds a special place in my heart. Everyone knows what it means to me, so when the opportunity to return here in this role came up, I jumped at the opportunity."
Redknapp, whose contract at the Premier League's bottom club expires next year, said he was pleased with the appointment.
"I brought him in at Tottenham as a coach and he did a great job for me there. Having someone like him involved with the club, someone who understands the history of it, can only be good for QPR."
(Reporting by Neville Dalton, editing by Ed Osmond)
West Ham United captain Mark Noble will miss the Premier League clash at home against champions Leicester City on Saturday with injury, manager Slaven Bilic has said.
Walter Mazzarri did not expect Crystal Palace to feature in the Premier League relegation battle, the Watford manager has said ahead of his side's trip to Selhurst Park on Saturday.
Swansea City's fight to stay in the Premier League will not let up until the season ends, said manager Paul Clement, who urged his players to remain calm and focus on getting positive results ahead of Saturday's trip to Bournemouth.