LONDON Queens Park Rangers striker Loic Remy's groin injury is "not too bad" but the Frenchman is rated "touch and go" for Saturday's Premier League clash at Swansea City, manager Harry Redknapp said.

"The doc said all along it was only a minor groin injury," Redknapp told the club's website (www.qpr.co.uk).

"We can't afford to lose him long term, so we won't take a chance on him if he's not ready."

Remy scored on his debut against West Ham last month after signing from Olympique Marseille for eight million pounds but missed last weekend's 0-0 draw with Norwich City after suffering the injury in training.

QPR have drawn their last four league matches and are six points adrift of fourth-from-bottom Reading with 13 matches left of the season.

The basement side are plotting revenge against eighth-placed Swansea following a 5-0 capitulation at home on the opening day of the season which set the tone for a miserable run of form that led to manager Mark Hughes being sacked.

"We're in good form and looking forward to going to Swansea and giving them a good game," Redknapp said.

"We're unbeaten in five games against five very good teams.

"Swansea have bought a lot of players in. They've bought well in the market, they've invested well.

"They play great football. They've been top class this season and taken their game on to another level."

QPR striker DJ Campbell has joined Championship (second division) Blackburn Rovers on a three-month loan deal.

