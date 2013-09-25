London mayor approves Chelsea's new 'jewel' of a stadium
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
LONDON Uruguayan striker Javier Chevanton has joined Queens Park Rangers on a three-month deal to give Harry Redknapp's high-flying but low-scoring side more options in attack after injuries.
The Championship (second tier) leaders said on Wednesday that the move is subject to international clearance for the former Uruguay international, who has 22 caps for his country.
Relegated from the Premier League last season, Rangers have only eight goals from eight games - far fewer than their immediate rivals.
The West Londoners have Bobby Zamora recovering from knee surgery while Andy Johnson is also sidelined by injury.
Former Monaco and Sevilla striker Chevanton, 33, joins as a free agent after being released by Italian side Lecce.
"Javier has spent time with us and integrated into the group very well. He arrives with a good pedigree and gives us a much-needed extra option in attack," Redknapp told the club website.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.
Australian Richie Porte's hopes of winning the Paris-Nice for a third time all but vanished on a weather-ravaged second stage on Monday as he lost 14 minutes on the leaders.