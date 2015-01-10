Queens Park Rangers' Charlie Austin (L) shoots past Aston Villa's Ron Vlaar to score his second goal during their English Premier League soccer match at Loftus Road in London, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON At their atmospheric Loftus Road stadium Queens Park Rangers usually give as good as they get, anywhere else this season provokes intense travel sickness.

It was the case again on Saturday as they returned to west London digesting a 2-1 defeat in a relegation tussle at Burnley that left Harry Redknapp's side in the drop zone with an unwanted statistic.

QPR have now lost their first 10 road trips in the Premier League this term, the worst case of awayday blues in the top flight since Sunderland in 1964-65.

Manager Redknapp seemed at a loss to explain it later but with many of the leading sides still to visit Loftus Road, a cure cannot come soon enough.

"Of course we need to get some points away somehow, that's the key," said Redknapp whose side have won five and drawn four at home. "But we are finding it difficult.

"It's not a lack of effort," he told the BBC. "But if we are not quite good enough to win that's where we are. You can't say we haven't competed today ... two horrendous goals cost us."

Redknapp even turned to gifted Morocco international Adel Taarabt on Saturday despite earlier this season accusing him of being "three stone overweight" and being highly critical of his attitude to training.

"Playing Adel was a gamble but I was pleased with him," he said. "He's only been fit this week and he trained well and I wanted to try something different.

"I thought he worked hard and showed glimpses of what he's undoubtedly capable of but we didn't use him as much as we could have," added Redknapp of the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder.

Scott Arfield and Danny Ings were on target for fourth from bottom Burnley while Charlie Austin converted a penalty for Rangers.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Tony Jimenez)