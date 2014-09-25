Everton's Schneiderlin lost 'joy of football' at Man United
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has admitted he nearly fell out of love with the game at former club Manchester United due to his lack of opportunities under manager Jose Mourinho.
LONDON Queens Park Rangers must adapt to life on the road in the Premier League, but high-flying Southampton are likely to be another uninviting host on Saturday, says QPR manager Harry Redknapp.
Eighteenth-placed Rangers have struggled on their travels so far this season, and were beaten 4-0 by Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in their first two away games.
Former Southampton boss Redknapp, who expects a hostile reception at St Mary's after steering the club to relegation in 2005, knows QPR must improve their away form if they are to climb the table.
"We've had two tough away games. We haven't had enough of the ball -- that needs to change this weekend," Redknapp told a news conference on Thursday.
"We've played well at home to be honest. We've got to take that away from home now this weekend, but it will be tough.
"I always get a little bit of grief at Southampton -- let's hope we can go there and get a win."
QPR come up against a new-look Southampton side that have flourished during the early stages of the season, and sit second in the table after claiming 10 points from their first five matches.
Despite losing a raft of influential players over the close season, new Saints boss Ronald Koeman has calmed the tides on the south coast and Redknapp praised the Dutchman for the way he has adjusted to life in the Premier League.
"I've been surprised by just how well Southampton have done, but they deserve every credit," Redknapp said.
"(Ronald) Koeman has made an amazing start. They've got a conveyor belt of talent down there and they've bought well this summer, replacing a lot of very good players.
"Ronald will know it's a long season though. He knows they haven't achieved anything yet. But they just look a very, very good team at the moment. They play with great confidence.
QPR will be without midfielders Joey Barton and Jordon Mutch for the trip to St Mary's, while Sandro, Niko Kranjcar and Adel Taarabt are also carrying injuries.
"We've got a couple of knocks," Redknapp said. "We'll have a look at them in training today and tomorrow. Joey and Jordon are both definitely out. Sandro looks like he might be okay though.
"Niko got a knock on Saturday and Adel is still struggling."
(Reporting By Michael Hann; Editing by Ossian Shine)
England coach Eddie Jones has urged his side to treat the Six Nations finale against Ireland like a Rugby World Cup final as the back-to-back champions target a second consecutive grand slam on Saturday.
LONDON Buveur D'Air, the 5-1 second favourite ridden by Noel Fehily, won the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday and handed trainer Nicky Henderson a record sixth triumph in the race.