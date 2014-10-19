LONDON Adel Taarabt's Queens Park Rangers future is looking bleak after his manager Harry Redknapp accused him on Sunday of being overweight and having a poor attitude.

Redknapp launched the scathing attack on the Morocco international after his side, having dominated the match and fluffed a series of chances, conceded twice in stoppage time to lose 3-2 to Liverpool in a gut-wrenching Premier League defeat.

After bemoaning his team's terrible fortune, Redknapp let fly at Taarabt, who was not in the squad against Liverpool.

"He (Taarabt) is not injured. He's not fit," Redknapp told reporters.

"He's not fit to play football unfortunately. He played in a reserve game the other day and I could have run about more than he did.

"I can't pick him. I pick people who want to try, who deserve to be at a good football club like QPR, who come in every day and want to work, train and show a good attitude. When he starts doing that, if he ever can do it, maybe he’ll get a game.

"We've got two or three of them but 99 percent of the other lads...I've got a fantastic group of lads here, absolutely superb. I've just been asked a question about Taarabt.

"I can't keep protecting people who don't want to run about and train and are about three stone overweight. What am I supposed to keep saying? Keep getting your 60, 70 grand a week and don't train? What's the game coming to?"

The QPR manager did not pull any punches as he accused his team of being naive after Sunday's defeat failed to ease the pressure on Redknapp, whose side are bottom of the Premier League with four points from eight games.

Amid speculation that he could be on borrowed time at the club, however, he insists he is not influenced by media speculation.

"I couldn't give a monkeys about speculation. The rubbish written in the papers, I don't read them," he said. "If you do your best you can't give any more."

While his side showed plenty of fight against Liverpool and should have won the match had they converted a host of gilt-edged chances in the first half, defensive mishaps again proved their undoing.

Liverpool's winner came in the fifth minute of stoppage time after QPR had a free kick deep inside Liverpool territory and decided to float the ball into the box rather than shooting.

"If it goes in great, if it goes in the crowd, then organise behind it, but suddenly everyone was running in the box, and you're waiting to get done on the counter attack. You take a point in situation like that... It was naive."

(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Ian Chadband)