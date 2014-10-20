Queens Park Ranger's Bobby Zamora reacts after their Championship play-off final soccer match against Derby County at Wembley Stadium in London May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Queens Park Rangers striker Bobby Zamora has joined manager Harry Redknapp in lamenting his side's naivety in the stunning 3-2 home defeat by Liverpool on Sunday.

Captain Zamora, who made his first start of the season and was substituted after 78 minutes with Liverpool leading 1-0 at Loftus Road, said Rangers deserved far more from the game.

"That was a real kick in the teeth for us," the 33-year-old told the club website (www.qpr.co.uk) on Monday.

"I thought the performance from us, the work ethic, everything was there. It was just a bit of naivety on all three occasions for their goals.

"Certainly in the last minute we've got to think about getting bodies behind the ball. It's massively disappointing but, once again, at home you can't ask for anything more from us performance-wise."

Rangers twice came from behind, with Eduardo Vargas seeming to have done enough with a stoppage-time equaliser, but Steven Caulker then gave away an own goal with what was almost the last kick of the match.

Redknapp, whose side remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League with four points from eight games, hardly knew whether to laugh or cry.

"That was the best we've played since I've been at the club. That's the best my QPR team has played full stop," he said.

"We dominated the first half, we hit the bar twice, but we were naive.

"We were naive for the first goal, turning our backs on the ball, and we shot ourselves in the foot for their winner. It was so naive," said Redknapp whose future at the club has been increasingly questioned.

"We got a free kick and clipped it in and then got done on the counter. It's naivety beyond belief. We didn't organise ourselves."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez)