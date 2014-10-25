Queens Park Rangers' manager Harry Redknapp is seen before their English FA Cup soccer match against Everton at Goodison Park in Liverpool, northern England January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Queens Park Rangers manager Harry Redknapp says his row with striker Abel Taarabt is over and he is now concentrating on getting the player fit and back into the team.

The pair played out a very public spat at the beginning of the week when Redknapp called the former Morocco international "about three stone overweight" and branded him "the worst professional I have ever come across".

The player hit back at his boss, showing off his physique in the Daily Mail newspaper and claiming the manager did not watch the team training.

But following a stern rebuke from the Premier League club's chairman Tony Fernandes, who apologised to the fans for the embarrassment caused by the row, Redknapp says he is now on Taarabt's side.

"I've had more ups than I have downs with Adel," Redknapp told a news conference on Saturday, ahead of the league visit of Aston Villa on Monday.

"I love his ability and talent. I just want him back to his best. He wants to train this morning and we'll get him in shape as quickly as possible.

"As soon as Adel is fit and ready, we will bring him into the fold. He's a fantastic talent and we need him."

Taarabt has not started a game for QPR since August.

The promoted side are languishing at the bottom of the league table having taken only four points from their opening eight games, with Redknapp's future increasingly called into question.

Redknapp said, however, the team's poor form and the controversy caused by the row had not affected his relationship with his chairman.

"My relationship with Tony Fernandes is as strong as ever," he said. "I spoke to him four times yesterday. We've all moved on."

(Reporting By Sam Holden; Editing by Rex Gowar)