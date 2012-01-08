Queens Park Rangers manager Neil Warnock reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in London December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Neil Warnock was sacked as manager of Queens Park Rangers on Sunday following a dramatic slump in form that has left them without a win in their last eight Premier League matches, according to media reports.

Warnock, who was appointed in March 2010, guided Rangers back to the Premier League for the first time in 15 years last season.

QPR began the season reasonably well and were ninth in the table in the middle of November, but having taken just two points from a possible 24 since then are now just one point and one place above the relegation zone.

They were close to being knocked out of the FA Cup by League One (third tier) Milton Keynes Dons on Saturday before a late goal gave them a 1-1 draw and saved them from an embarrassing defeat.

QPR's Malaysian owner Tony Fernandes, who appeared to have a close working relationship with Warnock, was not immediately available to comment but the West London club were expected to issue a statement at 7:30 p.m.

