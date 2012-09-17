West Brom come from behind to beat sloppy Bournemouth
Bournemouth paid the price for sloppy defending as they lost 2-1 at West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, leaving Eddie Howe's men still searching for their first win of 2017.
LONDON Queens Park Rangers striker Andy Johnson will miss the majority of the Premier League season after damaging a cruciate ligament in his knee against Chelsea, the club said on Monday.
The former Everton and Fulham forward sustained the injury in the first half of his side's 0-0 draw against the European champions on Saturday.
"Andy Johnson suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Chelsea and is likely to be sidelined for the majority of the season," the club said on their website (www.qpr.co.uk).
Defender Fabio da Silva, on loan from Manchester United, was also substituted due to injury and would be out for a number of weeks, manager Mark Hughes said.
Dutchman Patrick van Aanholt scored his first goal for Crystal Palace since his January move from relegation rivals Sunderland to give them a 1-0 home win over Middlesbrough and boost their survival hopes on Saturday.
LONDON Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell shone as Scotland staged a rousing comeback to beat Wales for the first time in 10 years in an absorbing 29-13 Six Nations victory at Murrayfield on Saturday.