McIlroy eyes regaining number one world ranking
Patience will be a virtue for Rory McIlroy on Sunday as he seeks to win the WGC-Mexico Championship and possibly regain the world number one ranking.
LONDON United States defender Oguchi Onyewu has signed for Queens Park Rangers, saying he wants to help them get back into the Premier League.
"QPR are a club with huge ambitions to return to the Premier League and I wanted to be a part of it," the 31-year-old American, who has been a free agent since leaving Sporting Lisbon at the end of last season, said on the Championship (second-tier) club's website (www.qpr.co.uk) on Wednesday.
Onyewu, who has 68 caps and has spent time at AC Milan, Malaga, Twente Enschede and Newcastle United, has had problems with knee injuries in the past but said he was happy that QPR manager Harry Redknapp had faith in him.
"Harry believes I can come in and help the team out and when you've got the backing of the coach and his staff, ultimately that tells me that I've made the right decision to come here and try this new challenge," he said.
World number one Andy Murray won his first title of 2017 with a 6-3 6-2 victory over unseeded Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday.
March 4 Liverpool rediscovered flashes of their most vibrant attacking form to repel an Arsenal fightback at a jubilant Anfield on Saturday and leapfrog Arsene Wenger's men in the battle for Champions League places.