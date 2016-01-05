Chris Ramsey has been appointed technical director at Queens Park Rangers just two months after the English Championship (second tier) club sacked him as manager.

The 53-year-old will be responsible for a variety of roles relating to coaching and player development, QPR said in a statement on Tuesday.

The club sacked Ramsey on Nov.4 after a 1-0 defeat by Derby County a day earlier that left them 13th in the table.

"Whilst we were disappointed things didn't work out with Chris at first team level earlier in the season, we were determined to retain his services at QPR," the club's director of football, Les Ferdinand, said.

"As such, we actually put a clause in his contract which allowed us to retain Chris's services in a player-development role should things not work out for him as head coach."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings, editing by Pritha Sarkar)