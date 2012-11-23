Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON Harry Redknapp has said he hopes to become the new manager of Premier League bottom side Queens Park Rangers later on Friday.
"I'm hopeful we can get it done tonight, there shouldn't be any problems," the 65-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur manager told Sky Sports News.
QPR sacked Mark Hughes earlier on Friday with the club having taken just four points from 12 matches this season.
"I fancy getting back into the Premier League. QPR is a good club, with great fans and a great atmosphere," added Redknapp, who was sacked by Spurs in June despite leading QPR's London rivals to a fourth place finish last season.
"It's a privilege to go there and manage them. I'm looking forward to the challenge. "It's a big challenge. It will be a tough job to take on but I am up for the challenge."
PARIS Former New Zealand fly half Dan Carter has issued an apology in response to French media reports that he failed a drink-driving test in Paris on Wednesday night.
LONDON Like most of his team mates, Sutton United midfielder Craig Eastmond will be looking out for the big names when Arsenal turn up for their FA Cup fifth round on Monday against the minor league side.