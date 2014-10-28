Queens Park Rangers manager Harry Redknapp reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against Liverpool at Loftus Road in London October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Brazil international Sandro was picked out for special praise by manager Harry Redknapp after Queens Park Rangers leapfrogged Burnley at the foot of the Premier League table on Monday.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, who also worked with Redknapp at White Hart Lane for a spell, has struggled to gain full fitness since moving from north to west London on Sept. 1.

"That's the first 90 minutes Sandro has played. That performance tonight is what I expect of him," the Rangers boss told reporters after Charlie Austin's double secured a 2-0 home win over Aston Villa.

"That's why I signed him. You can see the difference he makes and Karl Henry alongside him was fantastic."

The victory lifted QPR above Burnley to second from bottom and came at the right time for Redknapp who has come under increasing pressure following his team's poor start to the season.

"All I've asked of the lads is to work, work and work and tonight we did that," said Redknapp.

"We worked so hard, with and without the ball. That's what we've got to do in each and every game now because if we do that we'll have a chance."

Rival manager Paul Lambert described the goals Villa conceded as "shocking".

"QPR scored with their first shot on goal," said Lambert after the visitors plunged to their fifth straight defeat. "It was poor defending from us ... the ball travelled 60 yards and I don't think that should have happened.

"The second goal was really poor too. To lose those two goals, that's the thing that's probably given me the most disappointment."

