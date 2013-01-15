Ace high Kyrgios stuns Djokovic in Acapulco
Nick Kyrgios served like a demon to bounce Serbia's world number two and top seed Novak Djokovic out of the quarter-finals of the Acapulco International with a 7-6(9) 7-5 victory on Thursday.
LONDON Queens Park Rangers seemed certain to beat Premier League rivals Newcastle United to the signing of France striker Loic Remy on Tuesday with QPR manager Harry Redknapp saying the 26-year-old had completed a medical at Loftus Road.
Olympique Marseille said on Sunday they had agreed a deal to sell Remy to Newcastle but QPR, bottom of the Premier League, are now close to completing the signing of the player who has been capped 17 times by his country.
Media reports quoted Redknapp after his side's 1-0 FA Cup third round replay win at West Bromwich Albion saying Remy had been at the club earlier for a medical.
QPR are also hopeful of signing Rennes midfielder Yann M'Vila as Redknapp strengthens the London club's squad in a bid to escape relegation.
"Loic Remy has had a medical and I think that's all sorted now," Redknapp told BBC radio.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
BARCELONA The crushing weight of expectation that comes with managing Barcelona eventually proved too much for Luis Enrique, who said on Friday he felt a sense of relief after announcing his plans to walk away at the end of the season.
Rio de Janeiro The organisers of the 2016 Rio Olympics denied on Friday that vote buying helped to secure the Games after a French newspaper reported that a Brazilian businessman made payments to the son of an International Olympic Committee member before the vote.