Alaves hold Celta to 0-0 draw in King's Cup semi
MADRID Celta Vigo rattled the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough as they were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final against Alaves on Thursday.
Lower-league footballers can take inspiration from players like Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy, who plied his trade in various tiers of the game prior to his England call-up for Euro 2016, Northern Ireland striker Conor Washington has said.
Vardy, who started his career at non-league sides Stocksbridge Park Steels and FC Halifax before moving from League One club Fleetwood Town to Leicester in 2012, scored 24 Premier League goals during the side's title-winning season.
Washington, who joined Queens Park Rangers from Peterborough United in January, also hailed the impact of fellow lower-league graduates Charlie Austin of Southampton and Andre Gray, who inspired Burnley to England's top flight this year.
"Vardy is definitely an inspiration. You'd be silly to say otherwise really," Washington told British media.
"People like him, Charlie Austin, who left QPR before I arrived, Andre Gray, who's doing unbelievably at Burnley, they've opened a lot of doors for players like myself.
"The lower leagues are being respected more now and people are starting to realise that with a bit of coaching here and there, they can mould international footballers like Vardy."
Washington was included in Northern Ireland's 23-man squad for this month's European Championship in France, where they face Poland, Ukraine and Germany in Group C.
(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)
MADRID Celta Vigo rattled the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough as they were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final against Alaves on Thursday.
A refreshed Matt Kuchar seized a one-shot lead in the opening round of the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Thursday but had the ominous figure of reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama in hot pursuit.
FRANCEVILLE, Gabon Cameroon reached the African Nations Cup final as a second-half goal from defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui and a stoppage-time effort from Christian Bassogog secured a 2-0 win over Ghana in their last-four clash on Thursday.