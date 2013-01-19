Matip confident of strong Liverpool finish to campaign
Liverpool defender Joel Matip believes they can learn from the adverse results they suffered earlier this year and ensure a strong finish to their Premier League campaign.
LONDON Premier League football players are often pilloried for their wealth and lack of a common touch but Swansea City defender Angel Rangel has made a mockery of the stereotype by organising food for the homeless.
Heavy snow has hit the Welsh city of Swansea and on hearing that a cafe was throwing away good food, the Spaniard and his wife offered to take the sandwiches and distribute them to the homeless.
"Anyone knows the location of homeless people in Swansea? I got food going spare!" Rangel tweeted on Friday before later adding: "Thanks a lot but it was just a little gesture, we drove for only 1 hour and felt great."
After not finding anyone on the streets, Rangel gave the sandwiches to a local homeless shelter that had seen the tweets.
(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Stephen Wood)
Liverpool defender Joel Matip believes they can learn from the adverse results they suffered earlier this year and ensure a strong finish to their Premier League campaign.
LONDON Any attempt by Formula One to turn back the clock and return to V8 or V10 engines would be unacceptable to society and trigger a walkout by manufacturers, International Automobile Federation (FIA) president Jean Todt has said.
Swansea City defender Kyle Naughton will miss Saturday's Premier League trip to relegation rivals Hull City with a hamstring injury which scans have revealed is not as bad as first feared.