LONDON Wales international Ched Evans was jailed for five years on Friday for the rape of a 19-year-old woman.

The 23-year-old Evans, who plays for Sheffield United in England's League One (third division), was found guilty of the offence by a jury at Caernarfon Crown Court.

Port Vale defender Clayton McDonald was found not guilty of the same charge, the Press Association reported.

Both men had denied raping the teenager at a hotel following a night out in Rhyl in north Wales last May, saying the sex had been consensual.

Striker Evans began his career at Manchester City and had a loan spell with Norwich City before joining Sheffield United for whom he has made more than 100 appearances.

He scored 29 league goals this season to help his club move to the brink of promotion to the Championship.

