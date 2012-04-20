Burgess hat-trick leads Wigan to World Club title
Wigan Warriors winger Joe Burgess scored a fine hat-trick of tries to lead the English champions to a bruising 22-6 victory over Australia's Cronulla Sharks in the World Club Challenge on Sunday.
LONDON Wales international Ched Evans was jailed for five years on Friday for the rape of a 19-year-old woman.
The 23-year-old Evans, who plays for Sheffield United in England's League One (third division), was found guilty of the offence by a jury at Caernarfon Crown Court.
Port Vale defender Clayton McDonald was found not guilty of the same charge, the Press Association reported.
Both men had denied raping the teenager at a hotel following a night out in Rhyl in north Wales last May, saying the sex had been consensual.
Striker Evans began his career at Manchester City and had a loan spell with Norwich City before joining Sheffield United for whom he has made more than 100 appearances.
He scored 29 league goals this season to help his club move to the brink of promotion to the Championship.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Mark Meadows)
Wigan Warriors winger Joe Burgess scored a fine hat-trick of tries to lead the English champions to a bruising 22-6 victory over Australia's Cronulla Sharks in the World Club Challenge on Sunday.
Lincoln City, the first minor league team to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals in 103 years, were handed a tie at either 12-time winners Arsenal or fellow National League club Sutton United when the draw for the sixth round was made on Sunday.
Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga claimed his first title since 2015 as he recovered to beat David Goffin 4-6 6-4 6-1 in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament final in Rotterdam on Sunday.