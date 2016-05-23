Britain Football Soccer - Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Barclays Premier League - Old Trafford - 15/16 - 17/5/16Manchester United's Marcus RashfordAction Images via Reuters / Carl RecineEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists,...

LONDON Striker Marcus Rashford is likely to make his England debut against Australia on Friday after joining up with the Euro 2016 squad although manager Roy Hodgson said the teenager does not have long to make an impact.

"The amount of time we're going to have with him is very, very short," Hodgson was quoted as saying by British media on Monday, having included the 18-year-old Manchester United player in a provisional 26-man list for next month's finals in France.

He must cut three players from that squad by May 31.

"There's no doubt I think I made the right decision putting him in this large group because the lad has enormous talent and you will know from my past record that I'm not afraid to give young players a chance. I don't dismiss them on the basis of their age," he added.

"But you will also know full well that where he is playing we actually have a lot of competition for places and there isn't an awful lot of chance for him to stamp his authority on myself and the coaching staff, because there is such a short period of time."

Harry Kane and Jamie Vardy played up front in Sunday's 2-1 friendly win over fellow finalists Turkey at the Etihad stadium, while forwards Wayne Rooney, the captain, and Daniel Sturridge have also joined the squad after playing in club finals.

Rashford had to go off in the second half of Saturday's 2-1 FA Cup final triumph over Crystal Palace at Wembley with what appeared to be a knee injury but he is in contention to play in the friendly with Australia at Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

"I am ruling nothing out and I thought his performance in the FA Cup final was very good. I'm delighted I shall be seeing him but we will have to wait to see whether I will be seeing a lot of him in the summer," added Hodgson.

Rashford, who has scored eight goals in 18 games for United since his debut in the Europa League against FC Midtjylland in February, reported for training on Monday with his United team mates Rooney and Chris Smalling.

Liverpool's Sturridge, Adam Lallana, James Milner and Nathaniel Clyne also linked up with the squad following their Europa League final defeat by Sevilla last week.

"I'm not planning an experimental team but we have only three preparation games and already quite a lot of people -- seven players -- have missed the first one," Hodgson said after England's win over Turkey.

England's final warm-up is against fellow finalists Portugal at Wembley on June 2. They have been drawn with Russia, Slovakia and Wales in Group B of the 24-team tournament.

