Steve Clarke reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against Liverpool at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Former West Bromwich Albion boss Steve Clarke has signed a two and a half year contract after taking over as manager of Championship club Reading.

"I would like to wholeheartedly welcome Steve and wish him every success here," co-chairman John Madejski told the club website on Tuesday. "He comes with a CV of the very highest order."

Former Scotland defender Clarke, who also had spells as assistant manager at Chelsea and Liverpool, was sacked by Premier League West Brom 12 months ago.

The 51-year-old replaces Nigel Adkins after he was dismissed on Monday following Reading's 6-1 thumping at Birmingham City at the weekend, a defeat that left the Royals 16th in the 24-team Championship.

(Reporting by Sam Holden, editing by Tony Jimenez)