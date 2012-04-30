Coetzee leads as wind disrupts Dubai Desert Classic
South African George Coetzee was leading the Dubai Desert Classic by one shot when the second round was suspended due to high winds on Friday.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has said he bears no grudges towards the English FA for overlooking him in favour of Roy Hodgson as preferred candidate for the England job.
"No problem," Redknapp told reporters at the Premier League club's training ground on Monday.
"I wish him (Hodgson) all the best. He's a great guy. I've got a great job here. I don't hold grudges. I'm very fortunate to be working with fantastic players here every day."
West Bromwich Albion manager Hodgson was due to meet FA officials on Monday before any final decision is made on appointing a successor to departed Italian Fabio Capello.
The FA have said Hodgson, a former national manager of Switzerland, Finland and the United Arab Emirates, is the only candidate they have approached despite Redknapp being a popular favourite.
Redknapp said his focus was on securing a Champions League spot for Spurs, currently fourth in the league and four points behind third-placed Arsenal but with a game in hand, and his future at the north London club.
"I suppose it's dragged on but I just get on with my job here," he said of the drawn-out deliberations over who will take England to Euro 2012 in Poland and Ukraine in little more than a month's time.
"We'll really try to get that Champions League spot now... that's always been the focus. I bear no grudge against the FA and will continue to focus on Tottenham," Redknapp added.
"I like Roy, he is a top man and I'm sure he'll be a success.
"I'm looking forward to the European Championship, I'm looking forward to watching it."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON Jose Mourinho wants to see more of his Manchester United players scoring goals to take some of the burden off striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the club pushes for a top-four finish.
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.