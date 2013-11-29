LONDON A senior member of the English Football Association's referee's department will appear in court next week over allegations of hacking into the FA's computers.

Football League referee Dean Mohareb, 30, from Stockport, will face charges of perverting the course of justice and unauthorised access to computer data.

Two other men will also appear at Stockport Magistrates Court charged with perverting the course of justice.

