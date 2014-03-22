Woods 'trying everything' to be fit for Masters
Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
LONDON Referee Andre Marriner was left red-faced after he sent off the wrong player in Chelsea's 6-0 Premier League thrashing of Arsenal on Saturday.
Arsenal were trailing 2-0 to early goals from Samuel Eto'o and Andre Schuerrle when Mariner gave a penalty and a red card to Kieran Gibbs after team mate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain handled a shot from Eden Hazard on the goalline.
Replays showed Oxlade-Chamberlain clearly mouthing "it was me" to Marriner in the aftermath but the referee, who took a long time before awarding a penalty, stuck by his original decision.
Hazard converted the penalty, before a double from Oscar and a first for the club from Mohamed Salah completed a miserable afternoon for Arsene Wenger who was celebrating his 1,000th match in charge of the north London club.
"I believe it was handball but the referee hasn't seen it. The ball went out and I think it's Chamberlain who touched the ball," Wenger told the BBC.
"I don't know who gave the indication to the referee that it was handball but he has certainly not seen it."
His opposite number Jose Mourinho, who has never lost to Wenger in 11 games, gave the officials the benefit of the doubt.
"There were lots of people in box," he told BT Sport. "Eden shoots, one player comes behind keeper and dives like a keeper and touches the ball with his hand.
"From the bench you couldn't see, one of my assistants said it was (Mikel) Arteta, one said Chamberlain. The penalty is a penalty and the red card is a red card, but the wrong player."
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)
Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
BUENOS AIRES Argentina’s players, who have been arriving in Buenos Aires for World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia, are sticking to a decision dating back to November not to talk to the media.
LONDON Formula One's new rules are "just what the doctor ordered", even if rival teams have become more competitive, according to Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff.