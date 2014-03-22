Arsenal's Kieran Gibbs reacts after being sent off during their English Premier League soccer match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Arsenal's Kieran Gibbs (front L) is shown a red card by referee Andre Marriner (front R) during their English Premier League soccer match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Referee Andre Marriner was left red-faced after he sent off the wrong player in Chelsea's 6-0 Premier League thrashing of Arsenal on Saturday.

Arsenal were trailing 2-0 to early goals from Samuel Eto'o and Andre Schuerrle when Mariner gave a penalty and a red card to Kieran Gibbs after team mate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain handled a shot from Eden Hazard on the goalline.

Replays showed Oxlade-Chamberlain clearly mouthing "it was me" to Marriner in the aftermath but the referee, who took a long time before awarding a penalty, stuck by his original decision.

Hazard converted the penalty, before a double from Oscar and a first for the club from Mohamed Salah completed a miserable afternoon for Arsene Wenger who was celebrating his 1,000th match in charge of the north London club.

"I believe it was handball but the referee hasn't seen it. The ball went out and I think it's Chamberlain who touched the ball," Wenger told the BBC.

"I don't know who gave the indication to the referee that it was handball but he has certainly not seen it."

His opposite number Jose Mourinho, who has never lost to Wenger in 11 games, gave the officials the benefit of the doubt.

"There were lots of people in box," he told BT Sport. "Eden shoots, one player comes behind keeper and dives like a keeper and touches the ball with his hand.

"From the bench you couldn't see, one of my assistants said it was (Mikel) Arteta, one said Chamberlain. The penalty is a penalty and the red card is a red card, but the wrong player."

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)