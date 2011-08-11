Liverpool players argue with referee Howard Webb after he awarded a penalty to Tottenham Hotspur during their English Premier League football match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, May 15, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

MANCHESTER, England The conduct of players and managers towards referees will be under even more scrutiny when the Premier League season starts this weekend after officials announced a directive on Thursday aimed at tackling dissent.

Fiery rants at match officials during games and colourful post-match interviews criticising them were common last season, with Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson receiving a touchline ban, and the league wants to address the issue.

"Last season we saw goals galore, twists and turns at both ends of the table, and stadia packed with passionate fans," Premier League chief executive Richard Scudamore said in a statement.

"We want more of the same but with that popularity and reach come certain responsibilities.

"We have spent the summer discussing with the players, managers and match officials how we can best tackle the elements of unacceptable behaviour we highlighted last March -- visibly disrespectful behaviour, mass confrontation and the like."

The league said it was focussing on issues such as players turning their backs on referees or surrounding them, as well as the behaviour of managers towards match officials in the technical area and in post-match interviews.

Scudamore announced the directive at an event to launch the new season where he was joined by West Bromwich Albion manager Roy Hodgson.

"Referees are an integral part of our game and sometimes we are less kind to them than we should be," Hodgson said, endorsing the league move.

"We all make mistakes -- managers, players and referees. If we are caught out letting our emotions run away with us, we know the day after we are wrong and that we shouldn't do it.

"These initiatives are really important and we really need to stress it," added Hodgson.

Last season Ferguson was charged with improper conduct for comments made after a 2-1 defeat at Chelsea when he said he "feared the worst" after noticing that Martin Atkinson would be the referee.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger served a one-match ban after remonstrating with match officials in September and United defender Rafael accepted an improper conduct charge for arguing with a referee after being sent off in January.

The season kicks off this weekend, with fixtures including champions United travelling to West Brom on Sunday.

Saturday's game between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton has been postponed following this week's riots in England.

(Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Tony Jimenez)