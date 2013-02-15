Manchester City's Karim Rekik (L) challenges Reading's Jimmy Kebe during their English Premier League soccer match at The Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Dutch teenager Karim Rekik could make his Blackburn Rovers debut against Arsenal in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday after being loaned to the Championship side from Manchester City.

The 18-year-old, who made his Premier League debut for City's first team in December, has joined Rovers until the end of the season.

Rekik, who plays for the Netherlands Under-19 side, also spent the end of last season on loan to Portsmouth.

"I'm happy to say that I'm going on loan to Blackburn Rovers and be part of the team," Rekik said on Twitter.

"Hope to win many games and learn for my future at Man City."

Rekik, who joined City from Feyenoord, signed a new contract with City late last year and is seen as one of the club's brightest hopes for the future.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Justin Palmer)