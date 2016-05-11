Britain Football Soccer - Norwich City v Watford - Barclays Premier League - Carrow Road - 11/5/16Norwich fan looks dejected at the end of the match after being relegated from the Barclays Premier LeagueAction Images via Reuters / John Sibley

Britain Football Soccer - Norwich City v Watford - Barclays Premier League - Carrow Road - 11/5/16Norwich fans looks dejected at the end of the match after being relegated from the Barclays Premier LeagueAction Images via Reuters / Paul Childs

Britain Football Soccer - Norwich City v Watford - Barclays Premier League - Carrow Road - 11/5/16Norwich fans looks dejected at the end of the match after being relegated from the Barclays Premier LeagueAction Images via Reuters / Paul Childs

Britain Football Soccer - Norwich City v Watford - Barclays Premier League - Carrow Road - 11/5/16Norwich players look dejected at the end of the match after being relegated from the Barclays Premier LeagueAction Images via Reuters / John Sibley

LONDON Newcastle United and Norwich City were relegated from the Premier League after Sunderland beat Everton 3-0 on Wednesday.

Sunderland's win lifted them to 38 points, four ahead of Newcastle and Norwich, who beat Watford 4-2 on Wednesday, with one match of the season remaining.

Aston Villa have also been relegated to the Championship and are 17 points adrift at the bottom of the table.

Burnley and Middlesbrough will be promoted to the Premier League after finishing first and second in the Championship.

Brighton & Hove Albion, Hull City, Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday will contest the playoffs to decide the last promotion place.

