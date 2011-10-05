Maradona given FIFA ambassadorial role
BUENOS AIRES Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been handed an ambassadorial role by the game's global governing body FIFA.
LONDON Liverpool's new owners spent 7.5 million pounds for each Premier League point they picked up between last October's purchase of the club and the end of last season, a leading British soccer survey said on Wednesday.
The fourfourtwo.com annual football rich list said the Fenway Sports Group owned by John Henry had paid more than two million pounds more for each point than the world's richest club Manchester City had done since being taken over by Abu Dhabi investors in September 2008.
Liverpool's cash-strapped city rivals Everton, in contrast, spent 48,192.77 pounds per point between Bill Kenwright buying the club in 2004 and the end of last term.
City owner Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan is again the richest person in English football, worth 20 billion pounds, according to the list.
England's Fabio Capello is the richest manager with a personal wealth of 38 million pounds compared to second-placed Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson with 27 million.
David Beckham remains the richest English player with an estate estimated at 135 million.
LONDON The English Football Association was warned "the clock is ticking" after a motion of no confidence into its ability to reform itself was passed during a British Parliamentary debate on Thursday.
The Olympic Council of Ireland has elected Swim Ireland chief executive Sarah Keane to replace Pat Hickey, who stepped aside after being charged in Brazil over an alleged scheme to sell Rio Games tickets illegally.