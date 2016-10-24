Bayern beat Werder for record 13th straight time
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.
LONDON The English Football Association has rubber stamped a new six-year international television rights deal starting from the 2018/19 season that it described as "hugely significant".
The governing body said in a statement on Monday that the deal would ensure the FA Cup's status "as the world’s original and greatest domestic cup competition".
No financial details were given but British media said the deal, which also includes rights for the Community Shield and FA Youth Cup, was worth about one billion pounds.
The FA has signed a memorandum of understanding with Pitch International to cover western Europe, the Middle East and North Africa and with IMG for the rest of the world.
The domestic rights stay with the BBC and BT Sport, with an agreement already in place to extend those deals through 2021.
"This is a hugely significant deal for The FA as a not-for-profit organisation," said chief executive Martin Glenn.
"It means we will be able to invest even more than we currently do in pitches, facilities and participation programmes to make football available for all.
"...it could have a transformational impact on what we are able to achieve across the country.
"It also underlines the global popularity of The Emirates FA Cup, with its history and tradition it has the remarkable ability to create fantastic stories and inspire fans, players and clubs to believe anything is possible."
The agreement comes after the FA allowed agencies such as Pitch International and IMG, and broadcasters to bid on single territories, regional groupings or a global package of rights.
(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Andrew Both)
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's troubles away from home continued when they were held to a goalless draw at Alaves on Saturday, dropping points on the road for a second consecutive week and losing Uruguay international Jose Maria Gimenez to injury.
LIBREVILLE Two late goals in the space of three minutes put Burkina Faso into the African Nations Cup semi-finals after they beat Tunisia 2-0 in their quarter-final on Saturday. Aristide Bance hammered home a controversial free kick in the 81st minute to break the deadlock and a breakaway goal from Prejuce Nakoulma in the 84th settled the result as unfancied Burkina Faso reached the last four for the second time in four years. They will now meet the winners of Sunday’s quarter-