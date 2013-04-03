LONDON Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson will be out of action for at least six months after developing a blood clot on his lung during an operation, his club Blackburn Rovers said on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old suffered serious respiratory complications following a back operation last week, but has returned home after being kept in hospital over the weekend, second-tier Blackburn said in a statement on their website.

Robinson won 41 England caps but has not played since December and is out of contract at the end of the season.

Rovers, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, have been left short of keepers after first choice Jake Kean was also ruled out for the rest of the season.

He sustained torn cartilage in his knee in Monday's 3-0 defeat to Cardiff City that left Blackburn in 19th place in the 24-team Championship.

