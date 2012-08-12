England's Jack Rodwell runs with the ball during their international friendly soccer match against Spain at Wembley Stadium in London, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

England international Jack Rodwell is set to become Manchester City's first major close-season signing after the Premier League champions agreed on an undisclosed transfer fee with Everton.

"Everton have agreed an undisclosed fee with Manchester City for the transfer of Jack Rodwell," Everton said on their website (www.evertonfc.com) on Sunday.

"The midfielder is set to undergo a medical with the Premier League champions on Sunday."

The 21-year-old has been capped twice by England but was not selected for their Euro 2012 campaign after injury.

He has made 85 appearances for the Liverpool-based club Everton, scoring five goals.

Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini had recently spoken out about the club's lack of transfer activity.

They have struggled to offload unwanted players such as Roque Santa Cruz and balance potential new signings with UEFA's new financial fair play rules.

