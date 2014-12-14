LONDON Manchester United do not know when Argentine defender Marcos Rojo will be available again after he missed the 3-0 win over Liverpool on Sunday, manager Louis van Gaal said.

Van Gaal told reporters the 24-year-old, signed from Sporting Lisbon in the close-season, was injured in training on Saturday, which meant Phil Jones was brought in despite only just being back from injury.

The manager declined to go into detail, saying only: "I don't think it's healthy but I'm not a doctor."

United were already without injured defenders Rafael, Chris Smalling and Luke Shaw, which meant fielding a three-man backline of Jones, Jonny Evans and midfielder Michael Carrick.

Meanwhile Liverpool's Australian goalkeeper Brad Jones, brought in for a first league appearance since March 2013, will stay in the side in place of the out-of-form Simon Mignolet.

Manager Brendan Rodgers told reporters the change was for "an indefinite period", adding that Jones will play in the Capital One Cup quarter-final away to Bournemouth on Wednesday.

(Reporting By Steve Tongue, editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)