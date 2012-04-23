Manchester United's Wayne Rooney reacts after Everton's Nikica Jelavic (unseen) scored during their English Premier League soccer match in Manchester, northern England April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON The father of Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney has been cleared of involvement in an alleged betting scam, media reports said on Monday.

"Mr Rooney senior has always vigorously denied the allegations and maintained his innocence throughout the investigation," said his solicitor Anthony Barnfather. "He is delighted the matter has now concluded."

Rooney's father was among nine men arrested in October over "suspicious betting activity" surrounding the Scottish Premier League match between Motherwell and Hearts in December 2010.

