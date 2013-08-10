Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
LONDON Wayne Rooney will miss Manchester United's Community Shield match against Wigan Athletic on Sunday with a shoulder injury, British media reported.
The England striker has been left out of United's squad for the season-opener at Wembley, the BBC reported on Saturday.
Rooney, for whom United have turned down two transfer offers from Premier League rivals Chelsea, picked up the injury nine days ago and appears not to have recovered in time to make a first pre-season appearance.
However, he is set to turn out at Wembley next Wednesday when England play Scotland in a friendly.
(Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
Champions England face more of a burden of expectation than underdogs Scotland ahead of their Six Nations clash on Saturday, Scottish captain John Barclay said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Unai Emery made a slow start at Paris St Germain but his expertise in European competitions paid dividends with a resounding 4-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League last 16 first leg which his side hope to make count on Wednesday.