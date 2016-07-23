England captain Wayne Rooney has welcomed the appointment of Sam Allardyce as national team manager and confirmed he is not planning on retiring from international football after the country's disappointing showing at the European Championship.

Allardyce was appointed England manager on Friday on a two-year contract, replacing Roy Hodgson, who quit following the team's last-16 exit from Euro 2016 at the hands of Iceland.

"I think it's a good appointment," Rooney, who is in China as part of Manchester United's pre-season tour, told reporters.

"He will probably bring a different way of playing to England. Hopefully it's a good way and we can be successful under him."

The England skipper, who is also his country's highest goalscorer, said he had no intention of retiring from international duty.

"Am I going to carry on? It was asked of me after the Euros, but yes, I'll be there," the 30-year-old added.

