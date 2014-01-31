Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose (R) fouls Manchester City's Edin Dzeko during their English Premier League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose (C) is shown a red card by referee Andre Marriner during their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester City at White Hart Lane in London January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose has had the red card he received in Wednesday's defeat by Manchester City rescinded, the Football Association said on Friday.

"The appeal against his one-match ban has been upheld," an FA spokesman told Reuters on Friday, meaning the left back is available for fifth-placed Tottenham's Premier League trip to lowly Hull City on Saturday.

Rose was sent off in the second half of City's 5-1 victory in the league for a tackle on striker Edin Dzeko that yielded a penalty and the second goal for the visitors.

Television replays, however, showed the Spurs player had taken the ball and not his opponent.

