MANCHESTER, England Brief news ahead of this weekend's Premier League soccer matches (times GMT):

* Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley will play for the first time since October when the champions host Liverpool on Saturday (1245) while defender Chris Smalling could also be back from injury.

"Tom's training well...and he'll be involved tomorrow," manager Alex Ferguson, whose second-placed team are two points behind leaders Manchester City, told a news conference.

"I think Smalling could be available, but all the rest is as it was last Sunday. Phil Jones got a knock against Manchester City, which he never quite recovered from. He'll be fit for next week. He'll be fit for the Ajax game (in the Europa League)."

* Liverpool are hoping left back Jose Enrique will have recovered from a stiff back in time for the trip to Old Trafford after missing Monday's goalless draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

"We're looking alright, I don't think we're too bad and we should have everybody to choose from," manager Kenny Dalglish said on the club website (www.liverpoolfc.tv).

"If we say everybody, I think that includes Jose Enrique."

* Leaders Manchester City are looking forward to the return of Ivory Coast pair Kolo and Yaya Toure who will head back to the club after Sunday's African Nations Cup final against Zambia.

The brothers will not be back in time for Sunday's trip to Aston Villa (1600), where City will face some familiar faces in the shape of former players Richard Dunne, Stephen Ireland and Shay Given.

"This is Manchester City against Aston Villa, not Dunne, Ireland and Given," manager Roberto Mancini told a news conference as he played down any notion of anyone having a point to prove.

* Third-placed Tottenham Hotspur have been boosted for Saturday's game at home to Newcastle United (1730) by the return from injury of Aaron Lennon and Jermain Defoe.

The pair have missed their club's last two league games after picking up hamstring injuries in the FA Cup win at Watford last month. Rafael van der Vaart is sidelined with a calf problem, while Younes Kaboul is struggling with a knee injury.

"Jermain has trained okay in the last couple of days and Aaron Lennon as well, he's coming back, he's looked sharp," manager Harry Redknapp said on the club website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

* Newcastle will be without striker Leon Best and defender Ryan Taylor for the Spurs match, with knee and leg injuries respectively, the fifth-placed club said.

"I think it will be very doubtful that we will see Leon (again this season)," manager Alan Pardew told reporters. "We've also lost Ryan Taylor I think for this weekend, so it is really disappointing."

* Chelsea should have midfielders Frank Lampard and John Obi Mikel fit to face Everton on Saturday (1500) but John Terry and Ramires remain sidelined for the game at Goodison Park.

"Obi trained with us all week, Lamps one day less but for two days has been with us and they are in contention for selection," Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas said on the club website (www.chelseafc.com).

Defender Ashley Cole will be back from suspension for fourth-placed Chelsea.

* Striker Marouane Chamakh and defender Kieran Gibbs are in contention for Arsenal's trip to Sunderland after recovering from injuries.

"Chamakh is now at normal fitness and Gibbs is getting closer as well," manager Arsene Wenger, whose side are in sixth place before Saturday's game (1500), told reporters.

"We have a very important week coming up with three different competitions, the Premier League, the Champions League and then the FA Cup. So it is good to have no new injuries."

(Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Clare Fallon)