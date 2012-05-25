John Ruddy reacts after Manchester City's fifth goal during their English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON England's third choice goalkeeper John Ruddy has been ruled out of Euro 2012 after breaking a finger in training, the Football Association said on Friday.

The Norwich City keeper, who is yet to win a cap, had earned a call-up to Roy Hodgson's 23-man squad after an impressive season with the Premier League side.

"The FA can confirm that Norwich City goalkeeper John Ruddy broke his finger in training on Thursday and has been ruled out of UEFA Euro 2012," a statement said.

"Ruddy was assessed by the England medical staff and will not be able to be part of the tournament. He will travel with the squad to Norway on Friday and watch the game on Saturday evening, but return to his club after arriving back in England."

Birmingham City goalkeeper Jack Butland, who was previously on the standby list, will join up with the squad next week.

Manchester City's Joe Hart is England's first choice with West Ham United's Robert Green his deputy.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman. Editing by Patrick Johnston)