Derby appoint former Birmingham boss Rowett as manager
Championship side Derby County have appointed former defender Gary Rowett as their new manager on a contract that runs until the end of the 2018-19 season, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
LONDON Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna, in Brazil with the French World Cup squad, has announced that his seven-year stint at the Premier League club is over.
According to media reports, the 31-year-old full back is on the brink of moving to champions Manchester City.
"I don't know where to start or even how to say it but I just wanna thank Arsenal FC, a family to me, a club who taught me so much in 7 years," he said on his Twitter feed on Thursday.
"Now it's time for me to move on and one more time THANK YOU."
Sagna joined Arsenal from Auxerre in 2007 and won his first trophy at The Emirates when the north London club beat Hull City in the FA Cup final at Wembley last month.
France kick off their World Cup campaign against Group E rivals Honduras in Porto Alegre on Sunday.
Simon Mignolet has urged his Liverpool team mates to build on last weekend's "old school" comeback against Burnley as they prepare for a visit to fellow top-four rivals Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.
Briton Joanna Rowsell Shand announced her retirement from international cycling on Tuesday, calling time on a stellar 10-year career that garnered two Olympic golds and five World Championship triumphs.