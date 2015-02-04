Diafra Sakho of West Ham United celebrates scoring his team's third goal against Swansea City during their English Premier League soccer match at Upton Park in London, December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

ZURICH West Ham United have been fined 100,000 Swiss francs (71,018 pounds) by FIFA following a dispute with the Senegalese FA over Diafra Sakho who played in an FA Cup match having withdrawn from the squad for the African Nations Cup.

West Ham claimed Sakho, who was issued with a reprimand, could not play for Senegal due to a back injury but 18 days after pulling out of the squad he scored the only goal in their FA Cup fourth round win at Bristol City.

Football's world governing body announced the sanctions in a statement on Wednesday.

FIFA said the player was called up by the Senegal FA on Dec. 18 to play in the Jan. 17-Feb. 8 tournament as well attending their training camp from Jan. 5-16 in Morocco.

"The Senegalese FA was informed by West Ham United that Sakho was prevented from playing and travelling by plane due to injury and thus he did not join the Senegal team," FIFA said.

"On 25 January 2015, the player took part in an official match for his club. Senegal were eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations 2015 on 27 January 2015."

FIFA ruled that West Ham and Sakho violated their regulations on players' status and subsequently imposed the fine and the reprimand.

League One (third tier) side Bristol City said in a statement on their website "The club is disappointed with the penalty handed down by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee and is considering its options."

HAMMERS DENIALS

West Ham believed they would be vindicated in the dispute which began when the Premier League club said Sakho could not travel to the tournament in Equatorial Guinea due to the injury.

Senegal then made an official complaint to FIFA about him playing for the Hammers against Bristol City. Two days after he played for West Ham, Senegal lost to Algeria and were eliminated from the tournament.

The east London club denied any wrongdoing with co-owner David Sullivan saying they acted solely on the advice of leading medical professionals.

Sakho was left out of West Ham's squad for last weekend's league match at Liverpool with manager Sam Allardyce explaining: "It is not conducive for us to be putting him on the field until it is resolved, sadly."

Sakho has scored 10 goals in 16 appearances in all competitions for West Ham after joining them from French club Metz last summer.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris and martyn Herman)