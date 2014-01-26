Derby appoint former Birmingham boss Rowett as manager
Championship side Derby County have appointed former defender Gary Rowett as their new manager on a contract that runs until the end of the 2018-19 season, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
LONDON Chelsea have completed the signing of Basel's Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah, the Premier League club said on their website on Sunday.
Salah has signed a five-and-a-half year contract with Chelsea and will wear the number 15 shirt.
"I'm very happy to sign for Chelsea, such a big club in the world. I hope I can make the Chelsea supporters happy and have a good career at the club for many years to come," Salah said in a statement.
Liverpool were also keen to sign the 21-year-old who came to attention in England during last season's Europa League and Salah was a key figure in Basel's two Champions League group-stage wins over Chelsea in the current campaign.
Salah became Chelsea's second major signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of midfielder Nemanja Matic from Benfica. Spain midfielder Juan Mata has left Stamford Bridge to join Manchester United.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond)
NEW DELHI Keeping a lid on emotion will be nearly as important as executing gameplans for both India and Australia when the world's top two teams continue their captivating series with the third test in Ranchi on Thursday.
Second seed Angelique Kerber put on a determined display to rally past France's Pauline Parmentier 7-5 3-6 7-5 in the scorching desert heat to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open on Monday.