Queens Park Rangers Christopher Samba (L) challenges Norwich City's Wes Hoolahan during their English Premier League soccer match at Loftus Road, London February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON Defender Christopher Samba has rejoined Russia's Anzhi Makhachkala from relegated Queens Park Rangers for a club record fee, the Championship side said on Friday.

"Christopher Samba has returned to Anzhi Makhachkala for an undisclosed fee (club record, thought to be approx 12 million pounds," QPR tweeted.

The 29-year-old Congo international moved to QPR on a 4-1/2-year contract from Russia in January. He made 10 appearances for the London club but could not help them avoid the drop from the Premier League.

(Writing by Alison Wildey; Editing by John Mehaffey)