Alexis Sanchez celebrates after scoring the second goal for Arsenal. Action Images via Reuters / John SibleyLivepic

LONDON Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez could miss the start of next season's Premier League campaign should Chile progress to the latter stages of the Copa America, manager Arsene Wenger confirmed.

The tournament, being staged in Chile from June 11, ends on July 4 and the Premier League season begins on August 8. This means Wenger, who likes to give players at least four weeks break during the close-season, faces the prospect of being without the 26-year-old.

"That's not good news because they finish very late and if they go very far he will miss the start of the season,” Wenger told reporters.

The effervescent forward will be available for selection for holders Arsenal in the FA Cup final against Aston Villa on May 30.

Sanchez has been one of Arsenal's most consistent performers this season as the Gunners have reached a second successive FA Cup Final and have all but secured a spot in next season's Champions League competition.

Sanchez, who has scored 14 Premier League goals since joining the club from Barcelona last year, was named in the Professional Football Association's (PFA) team of the season last week.

Goalkeeper David Ospina and defender Gabriel Paulista could also be affected depending on the success of Colombia and Brazil respectively.

