I will manage somewhere next season, says Arsenal's Wenger
Arsene Wenger said on Friday that he will definitely still be a manager next season, whether at Arsenal or "somewhere else".
April 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English Premier League on Saturday.
27 Robin van Persie (Arsenal)
24 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)
21 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
16 Yakubu Aiyegbeni (Blackburn Rovers)
Clint Dempsey (Fulham)
Demba Ba (Newcastle United)
13 Mario Balotelli (Manchester City)
Edin Dzeko (Manchester City)
Grant Holt (Norwich City)
Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur)
11 Frank Lampard (Chelsea)
Papiss Cisse (Newcastle United)
10 Daniel Sturridge (Chelsea)
Javier Hernandez (Manchester United)
Danny Graham (Swansea City)
Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur)
Steven Fletcher (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
9 Darren Bent (Aston Villa)
Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur)
Rafael van der Vaart (Tottenham Hotspur)
Peter Crouch (Stoke City)
Peter Odemwingie (West Bromwich Albion)
Arsene Wenger said on Friday that he will definitely still be a manager next season, whether at Arsenal or "somewhere else".
LONDON Bournemouth have been charged for a breach of the FA's anti-doping rules relating to "club whereabouts" information, English soccer's governing body said on Friday.
TOKYO North Korea will send a team to next year's Winter Olympics in neighbouring South Korea, the country's International Olympic Committee (IOC) member has said.