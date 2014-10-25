Scotland rout Italy to finish Six Nations in style
EDINBURGH A vibrant Scotland side ran in four tries to crush Italy 29-0 and give departing coach Vern Cotter a fitting send-off in their final Six Nations match at Murrayfield on Saturday.
LONDON Birmingham City suffered a humiliating 8-0 defeat to record-breaking Bournemouth at St Andrew's in The Championship on Saturday, the club's biggest home loss in their 139-year history.
The second tier Midlands team, who were playing in the Premier League just three years ago, crashed to their record reverse at the end of a week in which they sacked their manager Lee Clark.
The managerless outfit have plummeted to one from bottom of the Championship after a hammering which tops the three times previously in league football that they have conceded seven goals at home, the last time being against West Bromwich Albion in 1960.
The eight-goal margin of defeat also equals their all-time worst league losses, 9-1 at Sheffield Wednesday in 1930 and at Blackburn in 1895 in the old first division.
The seventh-minute sending off of Birmingham's David Edgar was pivotal in the defeat but the home side were already a goal down and Marc Pugh went on to score a hat-trick as Bournemouth enjoyed their biggest-ever league win, topping their 7-0 rout of Swindon in Division Three South in 1956.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp remains convinced he is the best person to lead the club to its first Premier League title since 1990.
RANCHI, India Top order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara compiled an industrious unbeaten century to keep India on course to match Australia's first-innings total of 451 in the third test on Saturday.