Benin midfielder Stephane Sessegnon, Sunderland's 2011-12 player of the season, has agreed a contract extension that will keep him at the Premier League team for three more years.

"Stephane Sessegnon has signed an extension to his contract," Sunderland said on their website (www.safc.com) on Thursday.

Sessegnon, 28, who joined from Paris St Germain in January 2011, has made 58 appearances for the Black Cats.

His new contract is subject to a work permit extension being granted.

