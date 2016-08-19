Van Dijk injury may force Southampton into transfer market
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
LONDON The Leicester City coach Craig Shakespeare has been appointed to work with England manager Sam Allardyce on a part-time basis, the Football Association announced on Friday.
He will remain with Premier League champions Leicester, where he works under Claudio Ranieri.
"This is a huge honour for me," Shakespeare told the FA website (www.theFa.com).
"Anyone involved in football knows that representing your country is something special and this caps off a brilliant year."
"Craig will be a tremendous asset to England, and I am grateful to Leicester for their help in making this happen," Allardyce said.
"Players respect him, and his achievement this past season means we will be getting someone who has a strong winning mentality."
The FA has already appointed former Liverpool midfielder Sammy Lee as assistant manager.
The new coaching team's first match is a World Cup qualifying game away to Slovakia on September 4.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce voiced his concern over Premier League games being played on the final day of the January window, saying players will struggle to maintain concentration levels amid a whirlwind of transfer activity.